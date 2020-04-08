. (Photo: York Dispatch)

A Maryland man led state troopers on a 50-mile high-speed chase that started in Red Lion and ended south of the Mason-Dixon Line, where he also was being sought by police, according to charging documents.

David Epps, 39, of the 7900 block of Sheriff Road in Landover, remains in custody in Maryland and, once extradited back to York County, will be arraigned on a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude police, according to court documents.

Those documents state that a state police trooper spotted a white Ford F-150 pickup truck with Arizona plates — driven by Epps — tailgating another vehicle on Gay Street Extended in Windsor Township about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The pickup truck then accelerated to 50 mph in a 25 mph zone on Broadway in Red Lion, charging documents state.

The truck turned left onto South Main Street, where it was going 38 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to state police.

The trooper turned on his flashing lights to pull over the truck, causing Epps to turn right onto Winterstown Road and take off, documents state.

The ensuing police chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph, and it appeared as if the people in the truck were throwing items out the window, according to documents, which don't state what kind of items might have been discarded. The truck left the road more than once during the chase, police said.

Epps led the troopers along Plank Road, Mount Olivet Road and onto the Susquehanna Trail, where he passed vehicles illegally, failed to stay in his own lane and drove in a way that put others in danger, according to charging documents.

Flat tires: Epps crossed into Maryland, where police there joined the chase, and eventually stopped on Glyndon Drive in Reistertown because his truck's tires were flat, police said.

He bailed out of the truck and tried to flee on foot but was apprehended quickly, documents state.

Troopers found a fake driver's license in his pocket and, after determining Epps' identity, learned he was wanted in Maryland and also had a suspended license, police said.

District Judge John H. Fishel has issued an arrest warrant for Epps so he can be extradited back to York County, according to court records and documents.

In addition to felony fleeing and eluding, Epps will be charged with the misdemeanors of having a fraudulent license, having an altered driver document or license plate and reckless endangerment, plus the summary offenses of driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, careless driving, tailgating, speeding, failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to use a turn signal.

A passenger in Epps' truck told troopers she had asked Epps numerous times during the chase to stop and let her out of his vehicle, charging documents state.

