A state senator from York County is hopeful the citation issued against a Red Lion woman last week for violating the state’s stay-at-home order is eventually dropped.

“I’m hearing it’s a possibility,” Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York Township, said on Tuesday.

Kyle King, a spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office, said nothing has been decided.

“At this point in time, it remains an active case,” he said.

Anita Lynn Shaffer, 19, of Red Lion, last week became the first person in the state to be cited for violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus crisis after telling troopers she went out for a drive, state police said.

She was issued the summary citation for violating the state’s Disease Control and Prevention Act of 1955.

“There’s not been a lot of clarity on the order, and that’s leading to a lot of confusion,” Phillips-Hill said. “The governor, in his comments to everyone, said very clearly the state police would be focused on informing the public of social distancing practices rather than enforcing them.

“What I’m now being told now by law enforcement is that you won’t be cited as a primary offense, but you can be cited as a secondary offense. That’s fine. But that is not what the governor said.”

Shaffer is facing a fine of approximately $225 after being stopped in Red Lion on March 29, according to the citation.

She initially was pulled over for a vehicle code violation, state police spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said. She was then cited for violating the stay-at-home order, which Wolf issued March 27 for York County and extended statewide on April 1.

In addition to thcitation, state police said they also issued six warnings statewide from April 1-5.

Shaffer, who was cited only for the stay-at-home offense, could not be reached.

A representative for District Justice John H, Fishel’s office said she received Shaffer’s not guilty plea on Tuesday and is working to set up a hearing between her and David J. Linton, the arresting trooper.

