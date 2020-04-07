Pennsylvania State Police logo (Photo: psp.pa.gov)

State police have issued six warnings and one citation statewide for failing to comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

Troop J, which covers Lancaster, Chester and York counties, reported one warning and the state's only citation for the period of April 1-5, according to a news release.

Under the order, individuals must stay at home except for certain essential activities and work to provide life-sustaining business and government services during the coronavirus crisis.

More: WellSpan to double ICU beds in preparation of coronavirus peak

More: Police: Red Lion woman first in state to be cited for violating stay-at-home order

A Red Lion woman was the first person in the state to be cited for violating the stay-at-home order during the coronavirus crisis after telling troopers she went out for a drive on March 29, state police said.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.

Anita Lynn Shaffer, 19, was issued the summary citation for violating the state’s Disease Control and Prevention Act of 1955. She said she plans to fight the citation.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/04/07/state-police-issue-six-warnings-across-pennsylvania-one-citation-in-red-lion-during-stay-home-order/2960003001/