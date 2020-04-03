Police: Woman slaps customer for not maintaining social distancing
A woman in Lancaster County cut the deli line at a market on Thursday and slapped another customer after accusing those around her of not maintaining social distancing guidelines for coronavirus, police said.
East Earl Township Police said in a news release the woman quickly left the store after the incident, which occurred around 8:25 a.m. at the Shady Maple Farm Market.
Officers released a surveillance photo of the woman, who was driving a silver Volvo station wagon.
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call East Earl Township Police at (717) 355-5302.
