A woman in Lancaster County cut the deli line at a market on Thursday and slapped another customer after accusing those around her of not maintaining social distancing guidelines for coronavirus, police said.

East Earl Township Police said in a news release the woman quickly left the store after the incident, which occurred around 8:25 a.m. at the Shady Maple Farm Market.

Officers released a surveillance photo of the woman, who was driving a silver Volvo station wagon.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call East Earl Township Police at (717) 355-5302.

