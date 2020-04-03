Police said they'd like to speak with this man, who was in the area when gunfire rang out about 7 p.m. April 2, 2020, near the corner of North Pine Street and East Fifth Avenue in North York. (Photo: Submitted)

Gunshots rang out in North York Thursday night, and police said they want to speak with a man seen running from the area about the same time.

It happened about 7 p.m. at or near the corner of North Pine Street and East Fifth Avenue, Northern York County Regional Police said.

Officers recovered two 9 mm shell casings and one .22-caliber shell casing at the scene, police said, adding they have no information to indicate anyone was shot.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man wearing a gray and black sweatshirt fleeing the area right after the gunfire, according to police.

Surveillance video recorded the man hanging around North York Borough Park on East Fifth Avenue prior to the gunfire, then shows him running through the park afterward, police said.

Police said they don't know whether he was involved, but would like to speak with him.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-467-TELL or email them at tips@nycrpd.org.

