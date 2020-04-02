Buy Photo York City Police respond after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting in York City, police said.

The man, who was shot once in the back, was in stable condition at York Hospital, York City Police said in a news release. He was not identified.

Police said there are no suspects, and no arrests had been made immediately following the incident, which occurred about 11 a.m. in the 100 block of West Jackson Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Tips also can be submitted through the CrimeWatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

