A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a shooting in York City, police said.

The man, who was shot once in the back, was in stable condition at York Hospital, York City Police said in a news release. He was not identified.

PHOTOS: Police respond to a shooting on West Jackson Street
A victim of a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street is transported to an ambulance Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
A victim of a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street is transported to an ambulance Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
A York City Police officer tapes an area as an ambulance departs after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
A York City Police officer tapes an area as an ambulance departs after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York City Police respond after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York City Police respond after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York City police respond after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York City police respond after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
A York City Police officer talks with neighbors after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
A York City Police officer talks with neighbors after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York City Police officers respond after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York City Police officers respond after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
A York City Police officer talks with a neighbor after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
A York City Police officer talks with a neighbor after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
A victim of a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street is transported to an ambulance Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
A victim of a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street is transported to an ambulance Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo submitted, The York Dispatch
York City Police officers tape off an area after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
York City Police officers tape off an area after a late-morning shooting in the 100 block of West Jackson Street Thursday, April 2, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
    Police said there are no suspects, and no arrests had been made immediately following the incident, which occurred about 11 a.m. in the 100 block of West Jackson Street.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

    Tips also can be submitted through the CrimeWatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

