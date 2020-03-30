Richard Dean Brown Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

A Stewartstown man allegedly threw a bed at his girlfriend and held her down with a knife before cutting her, police said.

Richard Dean Brown Jr., 46, is charged with felony aggravated assault. Pennsylvania State Police responded to the incident around 10 a.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of Gateshead Drive in Stewartstown.

According to charging documents, a fight was instigated over Brown's "lack of sexual satisfaction."

Brown allegedly threw several items at the victim, including a bed, before flipping the bed over with his girlfriend sitting on it.

He allegedly told the victim, "hit me, just hit me once so I can beat you," police said.

Brown went downstairs to grab a knife and broke the bedroom door open after the victim had locked it, police said.

"(Brown) swung his knife several times at the victim, before she was able to kick him off," charging documents read. "While the victim was being held down, she was cut two times on her left shoulder by the knife."

Brown is also charged with simple assault and terroristic threats, both misdemeanors, and a summary harassment offense.

He was released on $20,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 28 with District Judge Laura Manifold.

