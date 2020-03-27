George Bryan Peters (Photo: Submitted)

A York Township man is facing multiple charges after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment Thursday, pointing a handgun at her and her boyfriend and threatening to shoot them, according to a criminal complaint.

George Bryan Peters, 58, of the 400 block of Orchard Street, is charged with one felony count of burglary, two misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and a summary count of criminal trespass, according to online court records.

He was released from York County Prison after posting $5,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for April 28 before District Judge Scott Laird.

More: Fire destroys two barns in York County, damage estimated at $500K-$600K

More: COVID-19 cases in Pa. break 2,000, 6 new deaths

About 10 a.m. Thursday, York Area Regional Police responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Walnut Street in Yoe for a reported domestic assault involving a firearm.

Officers said Peters had left by the time they arrived, but they spoke with the female victim and her boyfriend. The woman told police Peters was her ex-boyfriend and they broke up several weeks ago and he moved out of her apartment, the complaint said.

The woman said Peters called her and texted her Thursday morning about money he was owed. She said they argued before hanging up.

Peters later showed up at the woman’s apartment unannounced. She cracked the door and told Peters to go away, the complaint said.

Peters proceeded to push the door open and enter the apartment. He pushed the woman toward her couch with his left hand as she demanded that Peters leave.

As she got off the couch, Peters drew his handgun and pointed the gun at her, the complaint said. As her boyfriend came down the hallway, Peters pushed the woman toward him, so she was in front of him.

“Peters had the gun drawn on both of them, pointing at their heads,” the complaint said. “... Peters stated that he would put a bullet (in the woman’s) head, a bullet in (in her boyfriend’s) head, and then one in his own.”

The woman continued to scream at Peters and told him to leave. He then put his handgun in his holster on his right hip and left in his car, the complaint said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/03/27/police-york-twp-man-threatened-shoot-ex-girlfriend-man/2926322001/