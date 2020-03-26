Christina Leigh Sylvester (Photo: Submitted)

A Hanover man was sleeping in a chair when his wife stabbed him in the chest with a paring knife, according to police.

Christina Leigh Sylvester, 37, of the 300 block of Spring Avenue, remains in York County Prison on $15,000 bail, charged with felony aggravated assault, the misdemeanors of simple assault and reckless endangerment and summary harassment, according to court records.

The 55-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, told officers he was sleeping upright in a chair shortly after 1:30 a.m. March 15 because he has a serious heart condition, according to charging documents filed by Hanover Borough Police.

He said that he awoke to find Sylvester stabbing him in the upper left chest, police said.

When officers arrived there was a significant amount of blood in the couple's apartment, and Sylvester had blood on her and her clothing, documents state.

After being arrested, Sylvester told investigators that she and her husband had been arguing, police said.

She confessed that she went into their kitchen, grabbed a 3-inch paring knife and stabbed the man, charging documents allege.

Hanover Borough Police Chief Chad Martin said Thursday that he was unable to release further details, such as the condition of the victim or where he was treated.

