An Adams County man escaped life-threatening injury when he was shot by a Hanover man inside a borough home, according to Hanover Borough Police.

The 29-year-old New Oxford man suffered gunshot wounds during the Wednesday night dispute, Hanover Police Chief Chad Martin stated in a news release.

He was shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. by a 21-year-old who lives in an apartment in the 400 block of Baltimore Street, according to Martin.

Officers were dispatched to the home for a reported burglary, where the Hanover man told officers he shot an intruder who then fled on foot, police said.

About the same time, police were notified that the New Oxford man was being treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening, according to the chief.

Officers determined the men know each other and were having a dispute at the time of the shooting, Martin said.

At this point, the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed, police said.

Police have not released the names of the men or details about the dispute they apparently were having.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to reach Hanover Police through 911, or by calling the station directly at 717-637-5575.

