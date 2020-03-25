LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York City is the latest police department to turn to online reporting for non-emergency calls during the coronavirus crisis.

Officers said examples of such crimes in York City would include thefts, vandalism and fraud.

To make a report, click here. (If you are reporting an emergency, call 911.) 

The York Area Regional Police Department and Newberry Township Police Department are among the other departments in York County using online reporting for non-emergency calls during coronavirus.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

More: What York County police are seeing amid COVID-19 closures

More: Police: Windsor woman rammed boyfriend’s truck with two children in vehicle

