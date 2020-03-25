Buy Photo York City is the latest police department to turn to online reporting for non-emergency calls during the coronavirus crisis. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City is the latest police department to turn to online reporting for non-emergency calls during the coronavirus crisis.

Officers said examples of such crimes in York City would include thefts, vandalism and fraud.

To make a report, click here. (If you are reporting an emergency, call 911.)

The York Area Regional Police Department and Newberry Township Police Department are among the other departments in York County using online reporting for non-emergency calls during coronavirus.

