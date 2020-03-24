Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Windsor woman who is accused of ramming her boyfriend’s truck head-on with their two small children in her vehicle, officials said.

Sabrina Marie Anderson, 30, is facing two felony counts of child endangerment, one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and simple assault, and one summary count each of simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief and reckless driving, according to online court records.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, state police investigated a possible domestic dispute at 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 27 in the 100 block of Cold Stream Trail in Chanceford Township, where a man and a woman were arguing on the road.

Anderson told troopers she and her boyfriend got into an argument early that morning at their house on Patterson Avenue in Windsor. She put their children, a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, into the car and drove to the boyfriend's mother’s house on Cypress Point Road in Chanceford Township.

Troopers said Anderson's eyes were bloodshot and glassy during the conversation, and she had a strong odor of alcohol on her. Anderson admitted to drinking alcohol before leaving her house, the complaint said.

The boyfriend told police after he and Anderson’s argument, she struck him multiple times with her fists. He said he left and drove to his mother’s house, where Anderson arrived around 5:30 a.m. with their two children.

She began screaming, and when the man tried to leave, Anderson became irate and drove her vehicle head-on into his truck with the children in the car, the complaint said.

Troopers said Anderson then drove up beside her boyfriend’s truck and opened her car door multiple times, causing extensive damage to his passenger side door. She also tried to remove the license plate from her boyfriend’s truck, causing damage, the complaint said.

Anderson failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on DUI charges, state police said. She refused to submit to a blood draw at York Hospital and was taken to Central Booking for arraignment. It's unclear why charges were only recently filed.

The boyfriend had visible bruises on his chest and arm, and his truck had damage to the front bumper, passenger side door and license plate, the complaint said.

