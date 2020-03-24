Justin Smith (Photo: Submitted)

Fairview Township Police arrested a man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, police said.

Justin Smith, 34, of New Cumberland, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and strangulation, all felonies. He's also charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor.

He is in York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to a news release.

Smith was arrested after police were notified of a victim who was assaulted on March 13, police said.

"The investigation showed that Smith assaulted his girlfriend in their residence," the news release states. "Parts of the assault occurred over two nights leading to the victim to seek medical treatment."

Smith's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday with District Judge Scott Gross.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/03/24/police-new-cumberland-man-charged-sexual-assault/2900303001/