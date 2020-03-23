Sherry Leisenring (Photo: Submitted)

A West Manchester Township woman is free on supervised bail, accused of cutting her husband's hand with a butcher knife during an alcohol-fueled argument.

Sherry Leisenring, 60, of the 2100 block of West Mason Avenue, is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault, according to court records.

Her bail was set at $1,500, and she remained in custody until bailing out on Thursday, a prison official said.

Her husband, Barry Leisenring, needed stitches in his hand to stop the bleeding, police said.

According to charging documents, the Leisenrings had both been drinking and were arguing in their home about 10 p.m. March 15 when Barry Leisenring poured his wife's vodka down a sink drain then sat down on their couch and continued watching television.

Sherry Leisenring got up from the couch, went into the kitchen, returned with a butcher knife and swung it, hitting him on the left hand, near his wrist, documents allege.

"Barry's shirt and pants were covered in blood," charging documents state. "The paper towel that was covering his hand was also saturated in blood."

Needed stitches: He required stitches and was taken to York Hospital by a township officer, according to police.

Sherry Leisenring appeared highly intoxicated at the scene, police said.

She denied her husband has discarded her vodka and claimed she grabbed the butcher knife in self-defense because he punched her in the face, according to charging documents.

Police noted in documents that she had no visible injury to her face.

It is unclear if she has retained an attorney.

