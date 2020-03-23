Justin Elicker (Photo: Submitted)

A man set fire to aprons behind the Moonlight Cafe in Dover Township, causing damage to the establishment's freezer and porch, police said.

Justin Elicker, 35, of Dover Township, is charged with arson, reckless burning or exploding, possessing explosive material, risking catastrophe and criminal mischief, all felonies.

Northern York County Regional Police responded to the incident around 10 p.m. on Friday at the Moonlight Cafe, located at 4140 Carlisle Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a portion of the restaurant on fire near the back door and freezer, which police were able to extinguish, according to police.

"The freezer door was damaged to the point that it was unable to close. A trash can was melted and rubber mats were destroyed," charging documents read. "The rear porch area of the business was damaged as well."

After the owner of the cafe, Mark Dursunian, arrived, he showed police security camera footage, which revealed Elicker lighting dirty aprons behind the restaurant, police said.

The fire burned for 20 minutes before being extinguished, court documents said.

Police later located Elicker Near a Turkey Hill, located at 4001 Carlisle Road, where he admitted causing the fire at Moonlight Cafe, according to police.

Elicker is also charged with recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor, and dangerous burning, a summary offense.

He was released on $25,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. April 17 before District Judge David Eshbach.

