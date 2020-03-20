LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

York Area Regional Police arrested a man for suspicion of DUI after his vehicle struck two parked vehicles and two utility poles Thursday night in Windsor Township.

The crash occurred around 9:37 p.m. in the area of Delta Road and Smith Road, police said in a news release.

Officers said the man, who was not identified, also is facing charges of drug possession, as well as other offenses. 

