Northern York County Regional Police Office Matthew Cicale

Northern York County Regional Police's 2019 officer of the year is self-motivated and a role model for younger officers, his bosses said.

Officer Matthew Cicale, 32, has been with the department since 2014.

"We expect Matt to continue to have a great and fulfilling career here," Northern Regional Police Chief Dave Lash said.

Cicale was surrounded by his family on Tuesday when he accepted his award at the department's board of commissioners meeting.

"He was appreciative and humble at being recognized by his supervisors," Lash said.

Cicale handled 681 general police incidents in 2019, as well as 53 traffic crashes, according to his award letter.

He filed 40 felony and misdemeanor charges, as well as 18 summary non-traffic violations, the letter states, making him one of the five officers with the highest rate of misdemeanor arrests.

Cicale drove more than 11,000 miles on routine patrol — crash-free — and issued 516 traffic citations, according to the letter. He stopped an additional 52 drivers for other various offenses.

Cicale's productivity was outstanding, his bosses said, especially considering that for five months of 2019 he acted as a field-training officer for rookies. He was instrumental in training three new officers, according to the award letter.

Lash described him as a great mentor.

"He takes the training of newly hired officers very seriously, and is an asset to our organization," the chief said. "Field-training officers are hand-chosen by the department to pass on the department's work ethic and values to new officers."

In September, Cicale closed an attempted-homicide case by arresting a man for allegedly stabbing two people at a party on Bull Road in Conewago Township. One of the victims was stabbed in the neck and lost consciousness at the scene due to extensive blood loss, but survived.

In 2018, Cicale was dragged by a fleeing driver who was wanted on warrants, but escaped serious injury.

He serves in Northern Regional's honor guard, representing the department at funerals, parades and official ceremonies, according to Lash.

Cicale's platoon sergeant reported he is self-motivated and makes sound decisions, and described him as a role model to younger officers, his award letter states, adding he not only meets his job duties, he surpasses them.

