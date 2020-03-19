Road rage logo (Photo: Submitted)

Fifteen police departments in York County, as well as state police, are participating in a statewide aggressive-driving crackdown that started Monday and runs through April 26, according to the Center for Traffic Safety.

More than 200 police departments around Pennsylvania are taking part, said Barbara Zortman, director of the traffic-safety center.

The goal is to reduce the number of aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries and deaths across the state, she said, and warned that any aggressive driver stopped by police will be cited.

Police are targeting distracted driving, speeding, tailgating, work-zone violations, red-light violations and other aggressive driving actions, according to Zortman.

During last year's statewide crackdown, police pulled over 39,141 drivers, citing 22,353 of them with speeding. They wrote 3,077 more citations for running red lights, Zortman said.

Last year's detail also led to 34 felony arrests and 126 impaired-driving arrests, and 98 fugitives were apprehended, she said.

The 15 York County police departments participating are York City Police, Northern York County Regional Police, York Area Regional Police, Northeastern Regional Police, Hanover Borough Police and police departments in Carroll, Fairview, Hellam, Lower Windsor, Newberry, Penn, Spring Garden, Springettsbury, West Manchester and West Manheim townships, as well as state police.

The crackdown is paid for with federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. For more information on aggressive driving, visit www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/03/19/police-york-county-part-statewide-aggressive-driving-crackdown/2875365001/