Police seek to identify man in retail theft at Weis store in Springettsbury Twp.
Springettsbury Township Police are seeking to identify a man from a surveillance photo in connection to a recent retail theft.
Officers said the theft occurred March 7 at Weis Markets, located at 2400 E. Market St.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to all police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at john.lawton@Springettsbury.com.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
