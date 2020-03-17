Springettsbury Township Police are seeking to identify a man from a surveillance photo in connection to a recent retail theft. (Photo: John Lawton Springettsbury Twp, Police)

Springettsbury Township Police are seeking to identify a man from a surveillance photo in connection to a recent retail theft.

Officers said the theft occurred March 7 at Weis Markets, located at 2400 E. Market St.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to all police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at john.lawton@Springettsbury.com.

