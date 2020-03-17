Joseph Bent (Photo: Submitted)

Jurors have convicted a Mount Wolf man of getting a home health care worker drunk and high, then raping her in 2017.

After Friday's verdict, Joseph Francesco Bent, 43, was taken into custody and remains in York County Prison awaiting sentencing, scheduled for June 22, according to court records.

The jury found him guilty of the felonies of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault without consent, as well as the misdemeanor of indecent assault.

Bent represented himself at trial.

Presiding Common Pleas Judge Craig T. Trebilcock ordered a pre-sentence investigation. Bent must also undergo a state sexual-offender assessment to determine whether he should be deemed a sexually violent predator, court records state.

The background: Northeastern Regional Police said Bent made sexual advances toward the woman at his South Third Street home on July 12, 2017, and raped her after she turned him down.

Bent gave the woman beer and pot, then complained about problems with his ex-wife, police said.

"(The victim) then told me that she has mild autism and has a hard time understanding people and wasn’t able to pick up on things," Northeastern Regional Detective John Bumsted wrote in court documents.

The aide turned down Bent's advances — which included licking her ear and making suggestive comments — telling him "this isn't going to happen," according to documents.

She stood up to walk away but realized she was intoxicated and "not in a good state," police said.

Bent took the woman to his bedroom, shoved her against a wall, threw her on the bed and raped her, police said.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

