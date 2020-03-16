Shaheim Carr (Photo: Submitted)

York City Police detectives investigating last month's homicide of Willie Hicks are looking to speak with Shaheim Carr about the crime, according to police.

But investigators have so far not been able to find 25-year-old Carr, known as "Mugga," and they are now asking for the public's help.

Carr has not been charged in relation to the crime, and there had been no arrest warrant issued for him as of Monday, according to York County court records.

Police said they have questions they'd like to ask him.

Hicks, 27, of the 900 block of Madison Avenue, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Officers investigating a report of suspicious activity in the 400 block of West Market Street about 1:40 a.m. Feb. 26 found Hicks' body, police have said.

Hicks' homicide was the second fatal shooting in York City over eight days last month.

Shylique Folk, 19, of York City, died Feb. 18 at York Hospital after being shot the previous night in the 400 block of Smith Street, police have said.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, police said.

Submit tips through the CrimeWatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com, or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

People can also call detectives directly at 717-846-1234, or leave a message on the city's anonymous crime tip line, 717-849-2204.

