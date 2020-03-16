Police logo (Photo: Submitted)

Police responded to reports of a shooting late Sunday night in York City, according to York County 911 dispatchers.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of South Queen Street.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

