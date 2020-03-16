A car crashed into some tables and chairs at the Holy Hound Taproom, located at 57 West Market Street. Photo Credit: Joe Canganelli (Photo: Submitted)

A woman crashed her car into a pillar outside the Holy Hound Taproom on Saturday night, before getting out of her car and walking into the bar, York City Police said.

Police responded to the crash about 11 p.m. at Holy Hound Taproom, located at 57 W. Market Street.

Amanda Thurmond, 26, was arrested and charged with DUI and accidents involving damage to vehicle and property, both misdemeanors. She also is charged with reckless driving, a summary offense.

Amanda Thurmond (Photo: Submitted)

It's unknown the extent of damages to the bar or sidewalk. A pillar outside of the bar was toppled in the crash, police said.

After Thurmond drove up onto the sidewalk, she got out of her car and went inside the bar, where York City Police arrested her soon after, police said.

Thurmond had slurred speech, unsteady gait and and bloodshot eyes, charging documents read.

"I heard a bang and I felt the floor shake," said Joe Canganelli, who was at Holy Hound at the time of the incident. "A lot of people were in disbelief that somebody just crashed into the bar."

In 2018, Thurmond had been arrested for DUI, according to charging documents.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15 with District Judge Joel Toluba.

