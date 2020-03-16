Story Highlights Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wajh Jamison or Shyheim Carr is urged to contact police right away.

Submit tips at www.yorkcitypolice.com, or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

Wajh Jamison (Photo: Submitted)

A York City felon affiliated with the Parkway street gang who in 2013 told a York County jury that he illegally carries a gun because of his "lifestyle" is now wanted in relation to the homicide of an alleged criminal accomplice, according to court documents.

York City Police allege Wajh S. Jamison, Willie Hicks and a third person robbed several people inside Panache Plus barbershop at 405 W. Market St. about 1:45 a.m. Feb. 26.

Hicks was shot and killed during the robbery, according to police, who said officers found him lying in the back of the shop, a mask covering his face and the hood of his sweatshirt pulled tightly around his head.

Hicks, 27, of the 900 block of Madison Avenue, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

An officer in the area was flagged down and directed to the barbershop right after the shooting, police said.

Jamison, 28, of the 400 block of North Beaver Street, is wanted on charges of being a felon in illegal firearm possession and carrying a firearm without a license. Both offenses are felonies.

At this point he is not charged with robbery or related offenses. That's because detectives have the ability to add charges later and want to get Jamison in custody as quickly as possible, city police spokesman Officer Derek Hartman said on Monday.

Barbershop stickup: According to charging documents, Jamison, Hicks and a third person are seen on video surveillance getting out of Hicks' blue Saturn parked in the 300 block of West Clarke Avenue. The alley runs directly behind West Market Street.

Surveillance videos show that Jamison got out of the back seat of the car carrying a handgun, which he shoved in the front of his waistband and covered with his shirt, charging documents allege.

The trio then head toward Panache Plus, police said.

Jamison is currently on state parole, as is the unnamed third accomplice, documents state; each was positively identified from the surveillance videos by their state parole officer.

Detectives on Monday announced they are looking to question Shaheim "Mugga" Carr, 25, of York City, in relation to Hicks' death.

Shaheim Carr (Photo: Submitted)

It's not the first time Jamison and Carr have been nearby when someone was shot and killed.

'My lifestyle': Both were near the corner of South Pershing Avenue and West Princess Street in York City at 4:20 p.m. June 21, 2012, when 21-year-old Kyle Westry was gunned down.

Jamison was one of at least four people firing guns during that shootout, according to trial testimony, but he wasn't charged with Westry's homicide because he was acting in self-defense.

Prosecutors have said Westry and three others confronted Jamison, who they believed shot someone they knew. The confrontation turned into a shootout, with at least 25 bullets fired, according to trial testimony.

During trial, Jamison told jurors he has carried a gun for a long time "for protection ... from the things I be into: My lifestyle."

Jamison testified that he and Carr, whom he described as his "associate," were at a nearby barbershop when they were confronted by a group, and the confrontation spilled outside.

'Sold out'? According to Jamison, he was backed up against a wall and the group formed a semi-circle around him. He claimed that Carr "sold me out" by leaving the scene.

Jamison admitted at trial that after shooting Westry he ran away and tossed his gun as he fled. Police have said they believe he was wearing a bulletproof vest and discarded that as well, but Jamison denied it on the stand.

Jamison later pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license and was sentenced to two to four years in prison.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamison or Carr is urged to contact police right away.

Submit tips through the CrimeWatch app or at www.yorkcitypolice.com, or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

People can also call detectives directly at 717-846-1234, or leave a message on the city's anonymous crime tip line, 717-849-2204.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/03/16/gun-toting-yorker-gang-lifestyle-now-wanted-relation-homicide-case/5059251002/