Six York County men have been indicted on drug trafficking charges, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

The individuals are Anthony Rankins, 38; William Barton, 38; Michael Adams, 42; Denzel Swan, 36; Dorral Basknight, 40; and Furman Dennis, 38.

They were indicted on March 4 by a federal grand jury, the state Attorney General's Office said in a news release Friday.

According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, the 14-count indictment alleges the six men distributed and conspired to distribute more than 280 grams of cocaine base between March 27, 2019, and Dec. 19, 2019, in York County.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the York City Police Department.

The maximum penalty allowed under federal law for these offenses is a term of life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment., and a fine, the release said.

