Ricky Brown (Photo: Subnitted)

A Baltimore man is accused of robbery and stealing multiple cellphones worth more than $10,000 from two different Sprint stores in York County, according to charging documents.

Ricky Cleaton Brown, 27 is charged with two felony counts of robbery and a felony count of theft by unlawful taking in the first incident on Feb. 22 at the Sprint retail store in York City.

He also is charged with two felony counts of retail theft after another incident Tuesday at the Sprint store in Springettsbury Township.

Brown posted bail in both incidents, charging documents state. He faces a March 24 preliminary hearing before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. in Tuesday's incident and an April 9 hearing before District Judge James H. Morgan in the Feb. 22 case, according to online court records.

On Tuesday, Springettsbury Township Police arrested three suspects, including Brown, in a theft at the Sprint store in the 2000 block of East Market Street in Springettsbury Township.

Police said the men entered the store and cut seven phones from the display and removed them, the complaint states.

Police said the phones were valued at more than $5,000. The group left in a black Nissan Altima and were stopped by police a short time later in Shrewsbury Township.

Steven Redfearn Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

The driver of the vehicle, Steven Redfearn Jr., 24, of Baltimore, was charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI and a summary count of driving without a license. He also is facing two felony counts of retail theft at the Sprint store, according to court documents.

Darius Smith, 25, of Baltimore, is charged with two felony counts of retail theft as well. Redfeam and Smith both posted bail.

According to a criminal complaint from the Feb. 22 incident, York City Police responded to the Sprint store in the 700 block of Loucks Road after receiving a report of a robbery committed by two men.

An employee told police Brown and the other man, who has not been identified, entered the store and split up.

Darius Smith (Photo: Submitted)

The employee said one of the men reached down and began cutting the cords that kept the phones in place. Brown and the other man then cut multiple phones from the store’s displays, the complaint said.

Two other store employees attempted to lock the doors to stop Brown and the other man from fleeing. After retrieving several phones, the two men attempted to escape through the doors by pushing employees out of the way.

One of the men told the employees, “What are you doing? I’ve got a gun.”

The total values of the cellphones stolen was approximately $5,295, police said.

Police said surveillance from Sprint and the nearby El Rodeo restaurant showed the suspects enter and leave in a black Nissan, the complaint said.

