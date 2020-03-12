York City Police are seeking to identify a man in connection to a Feb. 17 homicide investigation involving Shylique Folk. (Photo: Submitted)

York City Police are seeking help identifying a man in connection with the Feb. 17 shooting death of Shylique Folk.

Investigators would like to talk to the individual wearing a red, white and blue hooded sweatshirt in a video released by the department Wednesday.

Folk, 19, died Feb. 18 at York Hospital after being shot the previous night in the 400 block of Smith Street in York City.

Anyone with information on the man in the video is asked to contact York City Police at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.

