Springettsbury Township Police are seeking to identify a man in reference to a retail theft, vehicle theft and hit-and-run. (Photo: Courtesy of Richard Thompson,)

Springettsbury Township Police are seeking to identify a man in reference to a retail theft, vehicle theft and hit-and-run.

Police said in a Facebook post the incident occurred on Feb. 29.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at skochansky@Springettsbury.com.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

More: Police: Would-be thief who tried to steal motorcycle arrested after chase

More: York City homicide investigation: Do you recognize the man in this video?

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/03/12/springettsbury-twp-police-seeking-identify-man-theft-hit-and-run/5031203002/