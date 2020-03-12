LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Springettsbury Township Police are seeking to identify a man in reference to a retail theft, vehicle theft and hit-and-run.

Police said in a Facebook post the incident occurred on Feb. 29.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at skochansky@Springettsbury.com.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8. 

