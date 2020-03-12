Anthony Cain Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

A North Codorus Township man is facing multiple charges after he tried to steal a motorcycle and led police on a chase Wednesday, officials said.

Anthony Cain Jr., 32, is facing one felony count each of theft by unlawful taking, child endangerment and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, according to online court documents.

He also is charged with two misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats and criminal mischief, one misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person and loitering and prowling, two summary counts of stop sign violations, and one summary count each of reckless driving and failure to drive at a safe speed.

Bail was denied for Cain, who is in York County Prison. He faces a preliminary hearing April 7 before District Judge Thomas J. Reilly.

Northern York County Regional Police said in a news release they investigated an attempted theft of a motorcycle at 4:39 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of Canon Lane in North Codorus Township.

Cain was captured on the victim’s Ring doorbell camera and was unsuccessful in stealing the motorcycle, police said. He left the scene in a large SUV prior to the the arrival of officers.

At 6:44 a.m., the victim called police to advise that he observed Cain’s vehicle back in his neighborhood.

Officers said they found Cain sitting in a gray 2003 GMC Yukon. When ordered out of the vehicle, he sped off, leading to a police pursuit that lasted less than two miles.

The suspect fled to his home in the 3500 block of Armory Lane.

When ordered to the ground at gunpoint, police said Cain picked up his 9-year-old son and used him as a human shield. Officers said they eventually talked Cain into putting down his child, who was not harmed.

Police said they used pepper spray to subdue Cain. He was taken for Memorial Hospital for exposure to pepper spray and later taken to the York County Booking Center for arraignment.

