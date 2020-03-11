Anthony Rosenblatt (Photo: Submitted)

A Red Lion teenager is facing attempted homicide charges after stabbing another teen multiple times during a fight Tuesday, state police said.

The fight ensued after a drug deal, troopers said.

Anthony Greg Rosenblatt, 18, is facing a felony count of attempted homicide and a felony count of aggravated assault, according to online court documents.

He was arraigned Wednesday, and bail was denied. He is in York County Prison and faces a March 24 preliminary hearing before District Judge John H. Fishel.

State police said in a news release they responded around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a male down in an alley with head and neck wounds in the 400 block of South Pine Street in the borough.

More: Police: Jackson Twp. woman was DUI with child in SUV, then did this

More: Police: Hanover man had three-quarters of a pound of marijuana, fled from officers

Troopers said the victim, identified as an 18-year-old Red Lion man, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

State police also listed a 17-year-old male and 16-year-old female, both from Red Lion, as being at the scene.

Rosenblatt was interviewed and admitted to stabbing the teen multiple times during the fight, troopers said.

State police said a blue four-door sedan with two unknown men, both 20, fled the area before troopers arrived.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call state police at the York station at 717-428-4011.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/03/11/police-red-lion-teen-faces-attempted-homicide-after-stabbing-another-teen/5019371002/