A Loganville couple is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two Glen Rock brothers, state police said.

Courtney Elizabeth Bushee, 31, is charged with one felony count each of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of sexually explicit material with a minor and corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault, according to online court documents.

Her husband, Patrick Joseph Bushee, 33, is charged with two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, one felony count each of statutory sexual assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault, court documents state..

Both were released on $10,000 unsecured bail and face a preliminary hearing March 26 before District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney.

State police said in a news release Patrick Bushee engaged in sexual activity with a 12-year-old child. It was later discovered his wife was sexually active with his 15-year-old older brother.

The alleged incidents occurred between Jan. 1, 2019, and Oct. 1 at a house on Mill Street, state police said.

