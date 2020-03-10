Jermaine Omar Wiggins (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man is accused of dragging a police officer with his vehicle during a chase in February that included him striking two vehicles, injuring a woman, and damaging two houses when he crashed, police said.

Jermaine Omar Wiggins, 27, waived his preliminary hearing and faces a formal arraignment on April 3 before Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness, according to court documents.

He is charged with one felony count of fleeing or eluding an officer, and one misdemeanor count each of accidents involving death or injury, accidents involving damaged property, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

He is in York County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

According to a criminal complaint, West Manchester Township Police tried to pull over Wiggins’ vehicle about 9 p.m. Feb. 20 in the 1000 block of West College Avenue. Officers said the 2008 Mazda CX-8 was not registered and did not have registration lights.

Police said the odor of marijuana was coming out of the vehicle, as well as a scent commonly used to mask the odor. Wiggins identified himself, but could not supply identification with his name on it, the compliant said.

Police said Wiggins had a large stack of money located on his console.

The officer told Wiggins he smelled marijuana and would need to search the car, the complaint said.

Wiggins was asked to take the key out of the vehicle and almost immediately shifted the car into drive, police said.

An officer said he grabbed hold of Wiggins and attempted to remove him from the vehicle. Wiggins accelerated with the officer still attached to him. The officer was briefly dragged, the complaint said.

The officer returned to his vehicle and pursued Wiggins.

Wiggins ran a stop sign at West Locust Street and South Pritchard Avenue and struck two vehicles parked on the north side of West Locust Street. A woman was sitting in one of them.

wo houses in the block also were damaged in the accident.

Wiggins fled through a passenger side window, the complaint said.

A woman in the occupied vehicle had noticeable bleeding on her head and hands and unable to exit her vehicle due to entrapment, police said. She was extricated and taken to York Hospital for treatment.

