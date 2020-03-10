Northern York County Regional Police are trying to identify an individual in connection to a recent fraud incident. (Photo: Submitted)

Northern York County Regional Police are trying to identify an individual in connection to a recent fraud incident.

Officers said a female victim reported she was out of state on Feb. 27 when she noticed unusual activity on her credit card.

She said the card was used at three different locations in York County.

If you can identify the individual in the surveillance photo contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or at tips@nycrpd.org.

