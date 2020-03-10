Jessica Marie Reyes (Photo: Submitted)

A Jackson Township woman is accused of driving drunk with her 3-year-old daughter in her SUV and challenging her neighbor to a fight after she was asked to slow down, according to a criminal complaint.

Jessica Marie Reyes, 38, of the 1200 block of Knob Run, is facing one felony count of child endangerment, a single misdemeanor count of DUI and marijuana possession and one summary count each of public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and failure to drive at a safe speed.

It is the third DUI offense for Reyes, the complaint said.

Reyes posted $10,000 unsecured bail and was released from York County Prison. She has a preliminary hearing set for March 27 before District Judge Thomas J. Reilly.

According to the complaint, around 8 p.m. Thursday, Northern York County Regional Police responded to a report of an erratic driver and neighbor dispute in the area of Mineral Drive and Knob Run.

A man who lives nearby told police Reyes had been driving at a high rate of speed through the neighborhood. He said he thought she was possibly intoxicated, and she had a child in the vehicle at the time.

The man said he approached Reyes’ SUV and saw her get out of the driver’s seat and remove her child from a safety seat.

The man said he asked Reyes to slow down in the neighborhood because there are so many kids, including his, and she became belligerent and started yelling and cursing at him. She also accused him of being racist, the complaint said.

The man sad Reyes seemed intoxicated and said he could smell alcohol He said she was “out control” when she came to his house a second time holding the child.

The man said Reyes yelled at his wife to come outside and fight her. Reyes’ mother then came to the neighbors' house and got her daughter to return home, the complaint said.

Northern York County Regional Police said Reyes was eventually taken into custody and placed under arrest for DUI. Officers said she initially was uncooperative while being handcuffed.

During a search of Reyes’ house, police said they found two clear plastic baggies containing marijuana that were entered into evidence.

