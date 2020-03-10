Desean Alexander Williams (Photo: Submitted)

A Hanover man is accused of having three quarters of a pound of marijuana in his possession, as well as cocaine, while attempting to elude police in York City.

Desean Alexander Williams, 26, is charged with one felony count each of intent to deliver drugs and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, one misdemeanor count of illegal possession of drugs and one summary count each of reckless driving and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

He has not yet been taken into custody, according to online court documents.

York City Police attempted to stop Williams’ vehicle, which had an expired Maryland registration, at 5:44 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 100 block of East Cottage Place.

Officers said the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road but remained in drive, the complaint said. The vehicle then went around traffic and through a red light at the intersection of South Duke Street and East Cottage Place.

Police said they eventually were able to box the vehicle in and identify Williams as the driver. An officer said Williams drove toward him when he was outside the cruiser and then drove in reverse on South Court Avenue.

Williams fled in the vehicle and later abandoned it, police said.

Police said they eventually recovered the vehicle, an Infiniti sedan, as well as three glass jars containing 340 grams of marijuana and a scale with a white powdery substance on top consistent with cocaine.

Williams, who has a lengthy criminal history in York County dating to 2012, also is facing a misdemeanor charge of tampering with of fabricating evidence in an unrelated incident. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled in that case on April 1 before District Judge Joel N. Toluba.

