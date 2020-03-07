Police said officers seized cash, packaging materials, and over a pound of meth. (Photo: Courtesy of Richard Thompson)

Two people were arrested on felony drug delivery charges Friday after police found more than a pound of methamphetamine, cash and packaging materials at a home in Springettsbury Township, authorities said.

Christine Filbey-Brown, 49, of York, and Joseph Stickler, 34, of Hellam, are each charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to online court documents.

Christine Filbey-Brown (Photo: Submitted)

Filbey-Brown posted 10% of $10,000 bail Friday and was released from York County Prison. Bail was denied for Stickler and he remains in prison, court documents state.

Both have preliminary hearings set for March 19 before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr.

Springettsbury Township Police said in a Facebook post they served a search warrant Friday on a home in the 2800 block of Sheridan Road.

Police said officers seized cash, packaging materials, and over a pound of meth.

Filbey-Brown and Stickler were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, police said.

Joseph Stickler (Photo: Submitted)

