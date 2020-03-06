Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A York City man who was shot by his nephew early Thursday morning while trying to gain access to his sister's house has died, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Shannon Williams, 41, of the first block of East Cottage Place, died Thursday at 10:48 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital from serious wounds and blood loss.

His cause and manner of death is pending investigation and a possible autopsy, the corner's office said in a news release Friday.

Daryl Sweatman, 36, of York, faces a charge of prohibited possession of a firearm, a felony.

York City Police Officer Derek Hartman, the department's spokesman, said Friday he was uncertain if Sweatman will face any additional charges.

"We'll be conferring with the district attorney's office before we make any further decisions," Hartman said.

Police were dispatched about 1:30 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Oak Lane for a report of a shooting.

Sweatman told police that he was sleeping at his home when he heard a loud crash and his mother screaming, police said.

"He retrieved a gun, and when he went downstairs, he observed the glass to the front door had been broken and someone was coming through the door with a hammer," according to a news release.

"Sweatman admitted that he then fired three to four shots at the unknown male."

He then realized he shot his uncle, police said.

Sweatman had previously pleaded guilty to felony drug charges, which made him ineligible to possess a firearm, the release stated.

