Howard Lee Campbell (Photo: Submitted)

Narcotics officers seized heroin from a Baltimore man they arrested last week in York City for alleged drug dealing.

Howard Lee Campbell, 54, remains free on $50,000 bail, charged with the felony of possession with intent to deliver heroin, according to court records.

According to the York County District Attorney's Office, members of the York County Drug Task Force and York City Police arrested Campbell about 3 p.m. Feb. 28 after he pulled into a convenience store in the north end of York City.

"During the course of (their) investigation, detectives developed information that Campbell would be arriving that day with a quantity of heroin to be transferred to another person," a DA's Office news release states.

Officers arrested Campbell and seized 195 capsules of heroin while searching his vehicle, according to the release.

The 195 heroin capsules weighed about 200 grams and have an estimated street value of $8,000, according to DA's Office spokesman Kyle King.

Police said they seized this heroin from Howard Lee Campbell when he was arrested by the York County Drug Task Force on Feb. 28, 2020. (Photo: Submitted)

