LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Police are investigating an overnight shooting near Penn Park in York City.

York City Police were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Oak Lane for a report of a shooting, according to York County 911.

One person was taken to the hospital, an official said.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
UPDATED: York County's most wanted
UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
UPDATED: York County's most wanted
UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/03/05/police-investigating-overnight-shooting-york-city/4961524002/