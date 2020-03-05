Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Police are investigating an overnight shooting near Penn Park in York City.

York City Police were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Oak Lane for a report of a shooting, according to York County 911.

One person was taken to the hospital, an official said.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/03/05/police-investigating-overnight-shooting-york-city/4961524002/