Members of the York County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Response Unit arrested 18 people wanted on 38 warrants during a warrant sweep Saturday.

The outstanding amount owed on those warrants is approximately $75,000, officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Those arrested are listed below, followed by their warrants, charges and outstanding debt:

Bret Wurster, 30, of Spring Grove, one York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for strangulation.

Charles Arbogast III, 40, of Dover, two York County Domestic Relations bench warrants for $35,950.61; and one York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrant for $431.50.

Charles Arbogast Jr, 59, of Dover, four York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants for $ 2,018.06.

Jonathan Frock, 26, of Hanover, one York County Domestic Relations bench warrant for $17,509.20; two Adams County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for fleeing and eluding and cost contempt; and one York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrant for $602.82.

Alfanso Johnson, 55, of York, one York County Domestic Relations bench warrant for $5,533.34; nine York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrants for $915.62.

Nicole Lehigh, 39, of Manchester, one York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for DUI; one York County Domestic Relations bench warrant for $1,458.71.

Richard Miller, 59, of York, one York County Domestic Relations bench warrant for $2,315.86.

William Ross, 60, of Lower Windsor, one York County Domestic Relations bench warrant for $8,031.15; and one York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrant for $225.72.

Edward Law, 46, of York, one Adams County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for simple assault.

Kenyotta Dash, 27, of Red Lion, one Cumberland County Magisterial District Justice Criminal warrant for fraud.

Misty McCarty, 22, of Glen Rock, one Cumberland County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for forgery

Zachary Moore, 27, of Shrewsbury, one York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for simple assault.

Kristen Dissinger, 31, of Windsor, one York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for child endangerment and DUI.

Devin Spies, 23, of Red Lion, one Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for theft by unlawful taking.

Jerry Simpson, 52, of Red Lion, one York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for fleeing and eluding.

Brandon Scannell, 31, of Hanover, one York County Magisterial District Justice criminal warrant for theft by unlawful taking; and one Carroll County, Maryland, bench warrant for DUI.

Jeremy Rineman, 41, of Hanover, one York County Court of Common Pleas bench warrant for DUI.

Jacob Frantz, 26, of York, one York County Magisterial District Justice summary warrant.

