Fabbien Dayshawn Morris (Photo: Submitted)

A man accused of robbing a York City dollar store at gunpoint twice in less than two weeks is now in York County Prison on $100,000 bail.

Fabbien Dayshawn Morris, 31, of the 300 block of East College Avenue, is charged with two counts each of robbery, theft and receiving stolen property, and one count each of resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

According to charging documents, he robbed the Family Dollar at 579 Maryland Ave. about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, after the store closed for the night.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Morris forced a store employee to open the entrance doors and to lead Morris to the store's safe, documents state.

He stole $495 from the safe and fled the store, but officers spotted him and chased him in a yard in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, charging documents allege.

"While attempting to escape, (Morris) knocked down and broke a section of wooden fence" in the yard and also resisted officers' efforts to arrest him, documents state.

"(Morris) fought with them to such an extent that a taser was deployed to subdue him," documents state.

During a police interview, Morris confessed to the robbery — and confessed to robbing the same store about 9:20 p.m. Feb. 21, police allege.

"Morris also used the same BB gun, and took what he claimed was $2,700-$2800 (in) US currency during that robbery," documents state.

It is unclear whether Morris has retained an attorney.

His criminal record in York County includes convictions for robbery, aggravated assault and drug dealing.

