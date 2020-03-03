Dajuan Williams-Banks (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man who shot a teenager last fall has pleaded guilty and was given a time-served sentence.

Dajuan Williams-Banks, 22, of the 800 block of East Philadelphia Street, appeared in York County Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, according to court records.

As part of his negotiated plea agreement, a charge of attempted first-degree murder was dismissed, records state.

Common Pleas Judge Michael E. Bortner sentenced Williams-Banks — who had spent 161 days locked up — to time served to 23 months.

His punishment was in the mitigated range of state sentencing guidelines, according to defense attorney Farley Holt.

"It was a compromise," he said.

Had Williams-Banks been convicted at trial of attempted murder, he could have faced a 20- to 40-year sentence, according to Holt.

Also, prosecutors discussed on the record in court that their case against Williams-Banks had evidentiary problems, Holt said.

The background: Williams-Banks shot a 16-year-old York City youth about 5:20 p.m. Nov. 28 in the 200 block of North Sherman Street because he thought the teen and a second teen with him had shot at Williams-Banks the night before, according to York City Police.

Police said the victim suffered gunshot wounds to his kidney, liver and lung. His name wasn't released.

The victim and his friend were inside the market at the Sunoco on Sherman Street just before the shooting.

Surveillance footage showed a sedan driven by Williams-Banks pulling up to the gas pumps at the same time, court documents state. The passenger in the sedan went inside then came out, which is when Williams-Banks, went in the store, police said.

But Williams-Banks left "within seconds" after spotting the victim and his friend, according to police.

The victim left the store and walked across North Sherman Street into Allen Field, officials said. Williams-Banks then ran in that direction into a breezeway in the 200 block of North Sherman Street, court documents state.

Witnesses told police that they heard gunshots and saw two younger males running through Allen Field, at which point the victim then fell to the ground in the 900 block of Hay Street, documents state.

20 shell casings: When officers arrived, they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his chest and back, officials said. He was taken to York Hospital, where he underwent surgery, police said.

After police viewed the surveillance footage, they searched the breezeway along North Sherman Street which Williams-Banks had ducked into and found 20 spent shell casings, police said.

A witness told investigators that Williams-Banks said the victim and his friend had shot at him the night before.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

