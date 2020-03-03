Chad Lester Reed (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

Police arrested a Manchester Township couple who allegedly were too intoxicated to properly care for their child, who they were pushing in a stroller across a heavily traveled road, according to court documents.

Chad Lester Reed, 29, and Jazlyn Winters, 23, both of the Super 8 at 40 Arsenal Road (Route 30), remain free on $2,000 bail each, charged with felony child endangerment and the summary of public drunkenness or intoxication.

Their 3-year-old son was released to the custody of Winters' mother, who was sober and able to care for him, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Officer Michael Warfel was sitting in a lot on West 11th Avenue about 3 p.m. Monday when he spotted Reed and Winters standing at the corner of West 11th and North George Street, waiting to cross.

That's when he heard a 911 dispatcher broadcast a call about two possibly intoxicated subjects with a small child in a stroller in the area of North George Street, police said.

As he was listening to that 911 call, Warfel watched as Winters pushed the child across North George Street while Reed walked along with her. He saw traffic having to stop to wait for the family to finish crossing, charging documents state.

Jazlyn Winters (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

'Stumbling' across street: Both Reed and Winters were stumbling and walking slowly, Warfel noted in documents.

After they crossed the street, Winters dropped a cup of soda on the ground and appeared to have trouble bending down to pick it up, according to documents.

"She was seen almost falling over in her attempts to pick the soda up," he wrote.

Warfel approached the family and spoke with them, during which time Reed and Winters swayed back and forth and had slurred speech and constricted pupils, according to court documents.

Both told the officer they had been using Adderall that day, as well as smoking marijuana, but they denied doing any other drugs, documents allege.

Reed also had an active bench warrant on a York City police case, documents state. Both were taken to the county's central booking unit to be arraigned, police said.

