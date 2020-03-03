Jermaine Omar Wiggins (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man led West Manchester Township Police on a chase that started with an officer being dragged and ended in a crash that injured another driver, according to police allegations.

Jermaine Omar Wiggins, 27, of the first block of North Belvidere Avenue, remains in York County Prison on $25,000 bail, charged with the felony of fleeing or attempting to elude police and the misdemeanors of hit and run, accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle, reckless endangerment and simple assault.

He was arraigned Feb. 28 after turning himself in at District Judge Keith Albright's office, where he also waived his right to a preliminary hearing, according to court records.

Defense attorney Bill Graff, who represents Wiggins, declined immediate comment on Tuesday.

The chase started shortly before 9 p.m. Feb. 20 after Patrolman Bradley Engle spotted a black 2008 Mazda CX-9 with burned-out license-plate lights, then ran the plate number and discovered it belonged on a different car, charging documents state.

Engle stopped the car in the 1000 block of West College Avenue. Wiggins, who was the driver and sole occupant, told the officer he had no identification with him, then provided his name, police said.

Engle could smell unburned marijuana coming from the Mazda and saw a large stack of money in the center console, as well as a number of black ice-scented air fresheners hung inside the car, police said.

When asked by Engle, Wiggins said there was no marijuana in the car, documents state.

He became nervous and "very fidgety" when Engle asked to search the car and his hand began to shake, police allege.

'In fear of my life': "Wiggins shifted the car into drive and I grabbed a hold of him and attempted to remove him from the vehicle," Engle wrote in charging documents. "Wiggins accelerated ... while I was still attached to him and the vehicle. Wiggins had no intention of stopping the vehicle and put me in fear of my life or serious bodily harm."

Engle noted that he was dragged by the car "until I was able to break free," at which point he ran to his cruiser and gave chase, documents state.

About 40 seconds into the police chase, Wiggins ran a stop sign at West Locust Street and Richland Avenue and crashed into an Acura sedan being driven by a woman, as well as a parked minivan, police said.

2 homes damaged: The crash also damaged two homes on the north side of West Locust Street, according to police.

After causing the crash, Wiggins bailed out of the Mazda and ran away, according to police.

Engle stayed at the crash scene to help the injured woman, who was trapped in her car and needed to be extricated by a rescue crew, documents state.

She was treated at York Hospital for her injuries, police said.

