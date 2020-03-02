Walmart Theft (Photo: Submitted)

Pennsylvania State Police are trying to identify a man they say stole $700 worth of merchandise at a Walmart in Shrewsbury Township.

The theft occurred Thursday morning at 698 Shrewsbury Commons Ave. The man stole items including a 40-inch TV, a Roomba, a car stereo and clothing that he put in a plastic bin, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-428-1011 or call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward, according to the news release

