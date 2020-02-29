Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A 20-year-year-old man accused of shooting a state trooper during a traffic stop early Saturday morning near Chambersburg in Franklin County is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

Robert William Ransom, 20, of Chambersburg, also is facing two felony counts of aggravated assault, and a felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, according to court documents.

He also is charged with single misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest, and a summary offense for a traffic citation.

Ransom was arraigned Saturday, was denied bail and is in Franklin County Prison. He has a preliminary hearing March 10 before Franklin County District Judge Annie Gomez Shockey, court documents state.

Troopers stopped Ransom in the 1400 block of Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township just after 2 a.m. on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a state police news release.

An altercation occurred, and while troopers attempted to take Ransom into custody, he pulled out a handgun and shot one of the troopers, state police said.

Ransom was taken into custody uninjured. The trooper, who was flown to a local hospital, is listed in stable condition. He was not identified.

