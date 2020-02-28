Ashley Marie Brown (Photo: Submitted)

A York City woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after her 6-month-old son was found alone inside her house, according to a criminal complaint.

Ashley Marie Brown, 26, was arraigned Thursday and released from the York County Prison after posting 10% of $5,000 bail. She has a preliminary hearing March 12 before District Judge James H. Morgan.

York City Police responded to a report of child abuse at 2 p.m. Thursday at Brown’s house in the 600 block of Front Street.

A social worker showed up at the home for a check and found the boy alone and unattended inside the home, the complaint said.

A family development specialist for the Community Progress Council told police at 11:45 a.m. he saw Brown walking down Bare Avenue away from her home.

He later observed Brown leaving Lee’s Food Market in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue and walk north toward Willis Lane. The family development specialist returned to the home and “heard a baby loudly crying from inside.”

Knowing that Brown lived by herself, he entered the home and yelled, “Hello.” The family development specialist said he located a baby in the bassinet, but no one else was home.

He said he notified York County Children and Youth Services.

Officials later made contact with Brown, who told them she was not allowed to smoke inside the house, so she asked a male friend to watch her son while she went to get cigarettes.

The man told police Brown never asked him to watch the baby, the complaint said.

