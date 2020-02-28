Takanii Dante Beatty (Photo: Submitted)

A York-area man is charged with several felonies after police say he raped a victim of human trafficking.

Takanii Dante Beatty, 45, is charged with patronizing a victim of sexual servitude, rape by forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors, all felonies, according to a news release issued Friday by West York Police.

He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of patronizing prostitutes and furnishing liquor to a minor.

More: Police chase through York City ends with crash

More: Police: York City woman left baby home alone during cigarette run

Beatty was arraigned Friday morning and is in the York County Prison on $100,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing May 5 before District Judge Keith L. Albright.

According to a news release, West York Police said Beatty allegedly furnished alcohol to a juvenile and subsequently raped the victim by force. He also is accused of giving the juvenile money.

West York was assisted by the U.S. Marshal's Service York Joint Task Force in taking Beatty into custody.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/28/police-york-area-man-raped-human-trafficking-victim/4903659002/