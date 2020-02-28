Kameron Johnson (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man with a lengthy criminal record is facing charges once again after leading police on a chase through the city Tuesday that ended when he crashed into a small embankment, according to a criminal complaint.

Kameron Dishane Johnson, 29, of the 400 block of Atlanta Avenue, is charged with one felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, one misdemeanor count of an accident involving damage, and one summary count each of marijuana possession, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, failure to stop at a red light and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Johnson was released from the York County Prison after posting 10% of $25,000 bail and faces a preliminary hearing March 10 before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.

More: Ex-state Sen. Mike Folmer pleads guilty to child porn

More: Coroner: York City man died of multiple gunshot wounds

York City Police were contacted around 12:22 p.m. Tuesday by a motorist at Jackson Street and Manor Street regarding a hit-and-run that had just occurred involving a 2005 gold Lexus, the compliant said.

Officers said they initiated a stop a short time later using emergency lights and siren, and the driver pulled over in the 200 block of West Maple Street.

As an officer walked toward the sedan, Johnson took off on West Maple Street, then went north on Jessop Place and west on Kings Mill Road, the complaint said.

Police said Johnson’s vehicle reached speeds over more than 50 mph.

Police said he ran a stop sign at North Hartley Street and collided with another motorist. The impact spun the other car around, but it did not end the chase, police said.

Officers said Johnson eventually was apprehended in the 600 block of Carlisle Avenue after another accident occurred with his vehicle striking a small embankment, disabling it.

Police said they found a small amount of marijuana in his left pocket.

According to the complaint, this was Johnson’s 10th offense on his driver’s record. He also has two prior convictions for fleeing from officers and a DUI conviction and is on ankle monitor supervision as a habitual offender.

In 2018, Johnson was one of four men accused of punching, kicking and stabbing a man who tried to stop them from attacking women outside a Springettsbury Township bar.

The man ended up in York Hospital with stab wounds, police said.

Johnson pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment in that case on Dec. 23 and was sentenced to a minimum of 75 days in prison, according to online court documents.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/28/police-chase-through-york-city-ends-crash/4901247002/