The West Manchester Township Police Department is warning residents of a scam involving a fake company in Towson, Maryland.

Officers said Sports Media is not a legitimate organization, and If you receive an invoice in the mail from the organization saying money is owed for the West York High School spring sports poster, ignore it.

The invoices are typically for $189 and are coming from someone trying to get credit card or bank information from residents, police said in a news release.

Sports Media is using an address on Dulaney Valley Road in Towson.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

